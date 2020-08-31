https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/31/we-have-all-the-receipts-siraj-hashmi-isnt-about-to-let-kamala-harris-off-the-hook-with-brutal-thread-showing-her-riot-support/

Internal polling for supporting thugs, criminals, and murderers in the streets must not be looking so hot for Democrats right now. This is certainly a change in tone …

I join @JoeBiden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division. https://t.co/21h00uFFR7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2020

Gosh, wasn’t it Kamala who said riots would and should continue up until election day?

Haven’t Democrats been pushing for civil unrest for the past several months?

Huh.

Nice try, Kamala, but no. We see you.

Especially Siraj Hashmi, he REALLY sees you.

among the ppl who were bailed out by @MNFreedomFund (which Harris promoted) includes 1) a man accused of attempted murder for shooting at a SWAT team, 2) a woman charged w/ 2nd-degree murder, and 3) a twice-convicted rapist who was charged in 2 other cases https://t.co/hebhUkMwF2 https://t.co/hLSlmuObQY — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 31, 2020

Oopsie.

That doesn’t sound like she was condemning the violence at all but was in fact encouraging it. Supporting it. Making sure the people committing the violence in fact had bail money.

posting bail for protesters arrested for civil disobedience is one thing. the Minnesota Freedom Fund got ppl charged with violent crimes out on bail and no one batted an eye. no one was held accountable. and above all, no one hounded all these public figures for promoting it. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 31, 2020

We’re working on it, man.

We do indeed.

And we’re more than happy to share them with the world.

***

