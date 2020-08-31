https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/white-house-tours-resume-after-pandemic-shutdown-first-lady-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Office of the First Lady announced Tuesday that White House public tours will resume later this month, after being suspended because of the coronavirus.

The office says tours will resume Saturday, Sept. 12, with some added health and safety precautions and limitations. The tours will be at only 18% of normal guest capacity and limited to Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m to 11 a.m.

The restart follows the implementation of new policies and safety precautions based on guidance from federal, state and local officials, the office also said.

Guests older than two will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while on the property. White House staff along the tour route will also wear face coverings and gloves.

