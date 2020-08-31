https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/30/whos-on-first-with-joe-biden/

Building back better means building back greener,” sounds like the latest bromide from the Democratic Party’s chief cellar-dweller Joe Biden. But the speaker is actually World Health Organization boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, back on August 21.

The coronavirus pandemic, Tedros said, “has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change” and “given us a glimpse of our world as it could be: cleaner skies and rivers.” Yet “at the same time, we will not, we cannot go back to the way things were,” he warns.

The millions suffering from the pandemic, particularly the unemployed, might wonder about the man who plagiarizes Joe Biden’s slogan.

Tedros is a veteran of the Marxist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), responsible for atrocities against the Amhara ethnic group in northwest Ethiopia. Tedros earned a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1986, but never completed medical studies to become a physician. During his tenure as Ethiopia’s health minister from 2005 until 2012, Tedros purposely covered up cholera outbreaks in 2006, 2009, and 2011.

The next year, as Ethiopia’s minister of foreign affairs, Tedros strengthened his country’s ties to Communist China, which has loaned more than $13 billion to Ethiopia. In December 2014, Tedros and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-authored an op-ed hailing the close bonds between the two countries.

In 2017, Tedros became the first WHO chairman not qualified as a medical doctor. One of Tedros’ first actions was to name Zimbabwe’s Marxist tyrant Robert Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador. In 2019, when the coronavirus hit, the WHO mirrored the policies of Communist China.

In late January, after a trip to Beijing, Tedros said China’s actions “actually helped prevent the spread of coronavirus to other countries,” and the WHO boss was “very impressed and encouraged by [Xi Jinping’s] detailed knowledge of the outbreak.”

Tedros’ actions, in turn, duly impressed Dr. Anthony Fauci. “He has been all over this,” Fauci said. “I was on the phone with him a few hours ago leading a WHO call.”

Non-doctor Tedros is not the only high roller to link the pandemic to climate change. According to Bill Gates, efforts to get the coronavirus pandemic under control will facilitate the fight against climate change. As the software billionaire explains, “that idea of innovation and science and the world working together—that is totally common between these two problems, and so I don’t think this has to be a huge setback for climate.”

Former National Security Council official Jason Bordoff says he believes “COVID-19 may deliver some short-term climate benefits by curbing energy use, or even longer-term benefits if economic stimulus is linked to climate goals,” which the NSC man did not spell out. Call it pandemic convergence, and Tucker Carlson of Fox News was all over it.

“For Dr. Tedros and Bill Gates, pandemic and climate change share a very different connection,” Carlson noted recently. “Both are useful pretexts for mass social control. Both are essentially unsolvable crises they can harness to bypass democracy and force powerless populations to obey their commands.”

A couple of backstories are playing out here.

The modern environmental movement is a kind of fundamentalist pantheism pushing for Gaia rights. It was quickly outed as “watermelon environmentalism”—green outside and red inside—and as such ideal for social control. The “Green New Deal,” most stridently espoused by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in effect is a suicide note for the America that actually exists. Joe Biden is on board with it and WHO mouthpiece Tedros now joins Biden’s far-left puppeteer korps.

On the pandemic side, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force has been wrong so often—see Peter Duesberg’s Inventing the AIDS Virus and Michael Fumento’s The Myth of Heterosexual AIDS for details—he’s not even a broken clock. Yet this medical doctor, whose bio shows no advanced degrees in microbiology or biochemistry, recommends a lockdown that wrecked a thriving U.S. economy. (For further reading, see Angelo Codevilla’s “The COVID Coup.”)

Fauci, 79, has headed the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, and like his pal Tedros, he’s never had to face the voters or own up to his mistakes. This is white coat supremacy in action, and the unmasked WHO boss now proclaims “we cannot go back to the way things were.”

As Dennis (Michael Palin) explains in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses. Maybe that’s why Tedros shrink-wraps pandemic convergence in a slogan of presidential candidate Joe Biden. The election takes place on November 3, and as President Trump says, we’ll have to see what happens.

