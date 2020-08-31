https://www.outkick.com/jamarr-chase-opting-out-lsu/

Ja’Marr Chase, one of the best wide receivers in the country, has informed LSU that he intends to opt out of this college football season and declare for the NFL Draft, Dennis Dodd of CBS reports.

In Outkick’s recent mock draft, Chase went fifth overall and was the first wide receiver off the board. Last season he had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. Yes, that’s over 20 yards per reception at that volume. Bananas.

There are, obviously, extenuating circumstances in this college football season, but this is as high profile a player opting out of a season as I can ever remember. Minnesota receiver Rashad Bateman and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons are both opting out, but those decisions came with the Big Ten postponing their fall football season.

Nonetheless, when you think about it, it’s a pretty rational decision for someone like Chase, whose draft stock had more risk than reward of playing this season. We’ll see if this becomes a trend amongst players who are expected to go in the front end of the first round.

