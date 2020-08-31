https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/08/31/wisconsin-governor-kenosha-mayor-trump-dont-come-kenosha/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed on Fox and Friends Monday morning that President Trump will go to Kenosha, Wisconsin as planned on Tuesday. “He’s going to show up.” A presidential trip to Kenosha was announced Saturday evening after Trump toured Louisiana and Texas to see the damage Hurricane Laura did to the two states.

The president plans to meet with law enforcement and inspect the damage done by violent and destructive protests in Kenosha since the shooting of Jacob Blake by police as he tried to flee from them. Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, wants President Trump to know that he is not welcome. Imagine that – Wisconsin’s governor is telling the president that he isn’t welcome in that state. He sent a letter to the White House Sunday and of course, his office made it public because it is, after all, a political stunt in a presidential election year.

I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.It is our job as elected officials to lead by example and to be a calming presence for the people we know

are hurting, mourning, and trying to cope with trauma. Now is not the time for divisiveness. Now is not the time for elected officials to ignore armed militants and out-of-state instigators who want to contribute to our anguish. Moreover, as the Kenosha community continues their recovery efforts, I am likewise concerned that an in-person visit from you will require a massive re-direction of these resources to support your visit at a time when it is critical that we continue to remain focused on keeping the people of Kenosha safe and supporting the community’s response.

Gov. Evers went on to describe the steps he has taken to quell the violence. He spoke about the National Guard and other law enforcement who responded to Kenosha’s plea for help. Additional National Guard came from other states, as did “hundreds of police officers from across the region and across the state.”

Evers said he has called the Wisconsin legislature into session and it will “take up a policing accountability and transparency reform package.” He asked for Trump’s support on the initiatives. But, he doesn’t want Trump in Kenosha because it will hinder the healing.

Here’s the thing – there is no healing going on in Kenosha now. The governor is talking about something that isn’t happening. The calming down of the violence, thanks to the National Guard and other law enforcement, is tenuous at best. Democrats are continuing to beat the drum that the police are overzealous killers of black men (and women) and President Trump stokes the hate. This, by the way, is why Joe Biden is finally going to address the violence and destruction today. Americans wonder why he has remained silent throughout the Summer of Love when it comes to the violent actors, not just the actual scenes of violence and destruction. He has made a couple of blanket statements about violence, in general, not being the solution to racial injustice and police brutality but has failed to specifically address the Antifa, paid agitators, and Black Lives Matter rioters.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian got in on the action, saying in a radio interview that it would be better for Trump to come at another time.

“Realistically, from our perspective, our preference would have been for him not to be coming at this point in time,” Mayor John Antaramian (D) said on NPR’s “Weekend Edition.” “All presidents are always welcome and campaign issues are always going on. But it would have been, I think, better had he waited to have for another time to come,” Antaramian added.

The Democrat narrative is that Trump is to blame for all the violence going on in conjunction with Black Lives Matter protests and marches. They charge that he instigates violence and even encourages it. The same is true about his handling of the pandemic – Trump is deliberately trying to kill people. Voters are beginning to see through all of this malarkey, though, and Democrats are getting nervous that Trump’s law and order campaign is showing positive results.

As a matter of fact, if instigating violence is the concern of the governor and mayor, then here’s a little video clip for them to review. Why not demand that fellow Democrats and their willing cohorts in the media halt their own rhetoric? Instead of suggesting that Trump supporters be punched in the face or harassed in the streets, perhaps looking in the mirror would be useful. Our friends over at Twitchy have this little nugget of truth:

The most important video of 2020

pic.twitter.com/3nMNlxl5Q8 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 31, 2020

Leftists always accuse Republicans of doing what they are doing. The gaslighting is strong in this election cycle because Democrats are seeing it all slip away. Biden isn’t up to the task and incapable of maintaining a strong campaign schedule. He’s doing Zoom interviews for podcasts and local media outlets and avoiding real questions from national media. Democrats planned to blame Trump for the coronavirus pandemic instead of the Communist Chinese government and also the economic collapse that the pandemic created. Trump derangement has caused his opponents to lose their minds.

Trump carried Kenosha in 2016 – the first Republican to do so in 44 years. He has many supporters there who will be comforted by his visit. He is doing what a president is supposed to do – thank law enforcement for their efforts and encourage them to continue, as well as surveying the damage that violent riots produce, the same as he does for hurricanes and other disasters. Sleepy Joe isn’t going to Kenosha.

A White House spokesman responded to the governor’s letter.

“The White House has been humbled by the outreach of individuals from Kenosha who have welcomed the President’s visit and are longing for leadership to support local law enforcement and businesses that have been vandalized,” Deere wrote in reply to Evers. “President Trump looks forward to visiting on Tuesday and helping this great city heal and rebuild.”

Democrats made a calculated decision to blame Trump for matters that were out of his control. It’s backfiring on them.

