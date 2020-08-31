https://www.dailywire.com/news/wisconsin-governor-tells-trump-to-stay-away-from-kenosha-trump-responds-i-will-see-you-on-tuesday

President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, to survey the damage inflicted by the rioters and looters, despite the governor’s request that he stay away.

In a tweet Monday morning, the president declared that Kenosha would be embroiled in great chaos if the governor did not accept his offer to send in the National Guard.

“If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” Trump tweeted. “Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!”

In another tweet, the president denounced Democratic Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and promised to “go in” to the city and clean up his mess if he doesn’t.

“Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!” Trump tweeted.

As The Daily Wire reported on Sunday, Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pleaded with Trump to stay away from Kenosha, fearing that his presence would “hinder our healing” and “delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

“It is our job as elected officials to lead by example and to be a calming presence for the people we know are hurting, mourning, and trying to cope with trauma. Now is not the time for divisiveness. Now is not the time for elected officials to ignore armed militants and out-of-state instigators who want to contribute to our anguish,” said Evers.

“I have continued to stress that protests need to be peaceful and that we must come together to address the significant challenges that we face, and the state of Wisconsin has fulfilled every request for support we have received from the City of Kenosha and Kenosha County leaders,” he continued.

Tensions between Trump and Wheeler heated up Sunday, following the murder of a right-wing protester allegedly at the hands of a left-wing agitator on Saturday night. The murder occurred shortly after Wheeler publicly rejected the president’s offer to send in the National Guard with a strongly-worded letter, which read in part:

Tens of thousands of Portlanders have peacefully protested and marched for the noble cause of fixing our broken criminal justice system. They are part of the proud progressive tradition of Portlanders fighting for justice — from racial justice to economic justice to environmental justice. When you sent the feds to Portland last month, you made the situation far worse. Your offer to repeat that disaster is a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city. In Portland, we are focused on coming together as a community to solve the serious challenges we face due to systemic racism, a global pandemic and an economic recession. Stay away, please.

On Sunday, the president publicly denounced Wheeler as a “fool.”

“The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing,” Trump tweeted. “The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer. The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard!”

