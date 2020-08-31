https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/31/with-respect-this-is-bullsht-ms-reid-andy-ngo-calls-down-the-thunder-on-joy-reid-for-blaming-the-riots-on-white-nationalists/

Folks, Joy Reid thinks Americans will believe that it’s white nationalists who are causing all of the violence at these riots and not Antifa or Black Lives Matter. We know, we made the same, ‘You’ve got to be sh*tting me’ face you’re making right now … but she did indeed try and sell this nonsense on Twitter.

Not including the entire thread because even WE have our limits for stupid and obnoxious, but this tweet right here, it’s special:

The “riots” are not Black Lives Matter marches gone wrong. Armed white nationalists are mobbing these cities to take advantage of protests and scare fellow white people into quietly siding with them. It’s an old, tried and true strategy: using fear & anti-blackness for politics. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 30, 2020

Say what?

Luckily Andy Ngo, who has been covering these riots from the very beginning, was front and center to ‘correct her’.

She seriously had this coming:

With respect, this is bulls—, Ms Reid. I thought after you embarrassingly blamed hackers for your past blog posts you’d be more careful about spreading baseless conspiracies. Even @MSNBC should be embarrassed to have you on staff. https://t.co/D4Jfl4UJ7u — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2020

Psh, she’s perfect for MSNBC.

To be honest, we’re surprised Joy didn’t try and blame white nationalists for her homophobic, bigoted blog.

It’s probably the most egregious and offensive example of pure partisan fiction. This makes the emperor’s new clothes look like a real designer suit. — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) August 31, 2020

She’s nothing but a lying propagandist. — RSD (@civilcynic) August 31, 2020

AKA a member of the traditional media.

Yup.

She must think we are just seeing mainstream video from the news. I don’t think she understands live stream video online. — Vegas702 (@VEGAS_702) August 31, 2020

That’s not spin. It’s a complete gymnastics routine. Brava. 9.1/10. — The Blood Priest ☼ (@TheBloodPriest) August 31, 2020

Living in crazy times, right?

***

