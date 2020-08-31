https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/31/woman-cant-stop-giggling-as-her-chums-throw-objects-off-an-overpass-at-pro-trump-car-rally/

As Twitchy reported Saturday evening, Trump supporters gathered by the hundreds at a suburban Portland shopping mall parking lot so they could participate in a pro-Trump caravan around the city and into the downtown area. Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald called it “the next stage in evolution of a fascist country” while Amy Siskind tweeted, “I have friends who live there and they are terrified! This is authoritarianism.”

So starting fires every night for three months in Portland is “mostly peaceful,” but having a car caravan with flags is authoritarianism?

We already have one Trump supporter dead from Saturday night in Portland, and here’s a woman who can’t stop giggling as she shoots video of her comrades hurling items off an overpass at what we’re assuming is the caravan as it passed under. If not, it’s still video of people hurling eggs or something at cars flying Trump banners and American flags.

What is wrong with Biden supporters? pic.twitter.com/h7uIbsWAOM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 31, 2020

Boy, it will surely be great when Joe Biden is elected and the country can come together as one again.

People have been killed by stones thrown from overpasses. These morons should be held accountable for their actions. — gardenofthegods on Parler too (@gardenofthegods) August 31, 2020

This criminal conduct at a minimum is reckless endangerment. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) August 31, 2020

Is a felony in my state. — Tag Sherman (@TagSherman) August 31, 2020

We don’t know who originally uploaded the video, but we’d like to think law enforcement would be getting in touch.

Someone in my area died because of this — Josh Luth (@josh_luth) August 31, 2020

This is beyond dangerous… laughing about it is insanity. — Ed Hawkins (@EHawk75) August 31, 2020

Is this a day out from some kind of institution? They look old enough to know better than that. — Jon Edwards 🏹🇬🇧 (@jonuk76) August 31, 2020

this is considered a felony in most places. — mspatriot (@mspatriot17) August 31, 2020

They know they won’t be punished. — Lance Vader (@LanceVader) August 31, 2020

Can’t really see it getting any better regardless who wins — Steve Almond (@steve_almond14) August 31, 2020

Jesus Christ those are full grown adults too. — MrCysquatch (@MrCysquatch) August 31, 2020

Everyone in this clip on the overpass needs to be arrested. — Robert_Chadwick1 (@OpusVI1) August 31, 2020

Luckily their aim is bad.

I sure hope law enforcement can trace this video and arrest the criminals for the actions. — Laura Melvin (@lauramelvin1011) August 31, 2020

That’s actually very illegal. Thankfully they recorded it and posted it on line. — Chris Novotny (@czechnuts) August 31, 2020

They never learned how to function in a civilized society. I am willing to bet that before long, someone is going to educate them abundantly. — Marius Lonan (@LonanMarius) August 31, 2020

All fun and games until you hit like some elderly person and they crash — Peter Weyland 🇺🇸 (@NathanAlgren12) August 31, 2020

man that’s so dangerous. Regardless of what they’re throwing, if just one driver overreacts and swerves, could lead to a terrible wreck. — Joseph Gonzales (@joseph7gonzales) August 31, 2020

This is how people get killed. Which would probably tickle these fools even more. — CyndiLee (@CyndiLe55287028) August 31, 2020

Are those eggs? I knew someone who was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon for throwing eggs at cars. — Contextually Obligated (@got_rued) August 31, 2020

They could kill someone — Chad Thunder (@Feelip78) August 31, 2020

They can’t stand seeing successful proud American families having a good time. This angers them to the point they have to commit violence. — Jase Townsend (@luxibird) August 31, 2020

It’s easy to dehumanize Republicans when people like Speaker Nancy Pelosi are calling them “domestic enemies” of the state.

