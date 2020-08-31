https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/supporters-supporters-shot-protester-not-paint-bullet-epic-trump-slaps-liberal-cnn-hack-portland-riots-video/

President Trump held a press conference with the White House press corps on Monday following Joe Biden’s botched speech on far left rioting in America.

For months Democrats have ignored the rioting and looting by leftists in numerous US cities.

It wasn’t until their poll numbers started dropping that Democrats finally started speaking out against the BLM-Antifa rioters.

And they blamed it all on Trump.

CNN’s Katilin Collins asked the president if he will condemn his violent supporters in Portland.

This comes after a BLM-Antifa terrorist shot dead a Trump supporter this weekend.

Only a liberal media hack would ask such a question.

President Trump dunked on the CNN hack linking the liberal media to the violent rioters!

President Donald Trump: I understand there were large numbers of protesters who were my supporters but that was a peaceful protest. And paint is a defensive mechanism. Paint is not bullets. Your supporters, and they are your supporters, shot a young gentleman, not with paint but with a bullet. And I think it’s disgraceful. These people they protested peacefully, they went in very peacefully. I tell you what they’re protesting. They turn on the television or are reading whatever they are reading and see a city like Chicago where 78 people were shot and 13 died. Or a city like New York where the crime rate has gone through the roof. Or a city like Portland where the entire city are ablaze all the time and the mayor says, “We don’t want any help from the federal government.” When these people turn it on and they say that this is not our country, this is not our country!

