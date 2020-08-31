https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/10-shades-mother-fken-dark-dont-want-force-either-blm-activist-taunts-black-dc-police-officer-video/

Black Lives Matter activists were back out on the streets of Washington DC last night harassing diners and abusing police officers.

It’s a peaceful group.

At one point in their nightly demonstration the BLM leader started hurling racial attacks at the black DC police officers.

The woman attacked the officers saying, “Black cops are always worse than the white ones… You’re about 10 shades too motherf*cken dark, they don’t want your black ass on the force either.”

This is the movement Democrats are funding and propping up.

Abusive, destructive, violent and organized mobs.

TRENDING: “You Kill One of Us, It’s Time for Us to Kill One of Yours!” – Kenosha Black Lives Matter Speaker Calls for Retaliation Killings Against Whites (VIDEO)

BLM activist to Black DC Officer: “black cops are always worse than the white ones” “You’re about 10 shades too motherf*cken dark, they don’t want your black ass on the force either” This is how anarchists bait police to a skirmish mixed with throwing objects at them pic.twitter.com/Chi5kH0ujX — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

