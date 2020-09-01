https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/police-new-york-city-de-blasio-greg-gutfeld

What to do, when your tax base flees your city? If you’re on the leftwing lurch you promise to tax whoever stays more!

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said this to the wealthy: “You really want to change things in this city? Then everyone better change a lot of the way we live more foundationally. If you just talk about it and feel self-satisfied, God bless you. That’s not actually going to change things. What changes things is redistribution of wealth. Tax the wealthy at a much higher level. I just feel like this is a lot of cocktail party comfort going on rather than people honestly dealing with this issue. Help me tax the wealthy. Help me redistribute wealth. Help me build affordable housing in white communities if you want desegregation.”

This is what happens when you elect a commie who can’t do math. Not only do they spread deadly beliefs — they can’t even pay for them. It’s the downward spiral of leftism, dragging everyone down with it.

DE BLASIO’S DESCENT: HOW NEW YORK CITY’S MAYOR BECAME SO UNPOPULAR ACROSS THE POLITICAL SPECTRUM

Here’s how it’s done:

Take over a city that was kicking butt, thanks to Republicans. Reverse policies that created the success, and enact those that foster disaster. Funnel the money to pet projects instead of improving quality of life.

Then vilify the police, which drives early retirements way up and recruitment way down. Drive out investment due to uncertainty, fear and regulation. And when people leave, tax whoever’s dumb enough to still be here— me. Watch the tax base evaporate.

Bonus points: Do this during a pandemic!

So I have to ask: Why are we still here? When city leaders can’t protect us, as stores are looted and burned? And then they deny reality afterward.

I did a one-minute search and found thousands of articles with statistics showing sharp persistent increases in violent crime. In New York City alone murders are up 34 percent, shootings are up 87 percent and burglaries are up 43 percent. And people are home.

I could cite specifics. Children shot dead. Madmen attacking people with bricks and spears.

An attempted daytime rape at a “safe” subway stop. I could go on, but who’s listening? Not the Democrats, or their mouthpieces who mocked this misery.

On CNN, anchors Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo joked about this.

Lemon said the Republicans are saying “Democratic cities are in chaos right now, is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they’re going to take your country away and they’re taking down the statues.”

Cuomo said Republicans are saying that “crime is rising as they [Democrats] defund police.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Lemon said Republicans are saying “oh my gosh, it’s so bad! And they’re [Democrats] defunding police.”

Oh, how their tune has now changed six weeks later. Now they’re fretting about violence.

Now Don Lemon condemns violence. He said on CNN: “I think Democrats are ignoring this problem or hoping it will go away. Joe Biden might be afraid to do it. I’m not sure, maybe he won’t, maybe he is. He’s got to address it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What’s happening now is happening under Donald Trump’s watch, the rioting has to stop,” Lemon told Cuomo. “Chris, as you know and I know, it’s showing up in the polling, it’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing right now that’s sticking.”

Wow, that’s amnesia. My, how things change when it impacts them politically. Which is why the only way to make them care is to call them out. Then throw the politicians out. Or leave for saner parts. Tennessee. Idaho. Wyoming. Just don’t bring your leftwing b.s. with you. Part of America still needs to function.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Sept. 1, 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

