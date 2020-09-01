https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/30-u-s-evangelicals-dont-believe-jesus-god-survey-says/

(EVANGELICAL FOCUS) — According to a preliminary release on the findings of the 2020 State of Theology survey, 52% of American adults believe that Jesus was a great teacher, but he is not God.

Among those surveyed who identified as evangelicals, 30% agree that Jesus was merely a great teacher, and “nearly 65% still agree with the statement, Jesus is the first and greatest being created by God.”

Ligonier Ministries’ biennial State of Theology survey “provides key findings on what Americans think about God, truth, the Bible, worship, and ethical issues,” the authors say.

