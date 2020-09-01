https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/01/7-year-old-shot-dead-during-indiana-birthday-party/
As violence continues to rise nationwide, a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot after gunfire erupted outside a birthday party in South Bend, Indiana, The Daily Caller reports. Chrisyah Stephens was shot around 7:40 p.m. when multiple shots were fired from a vehicle driving by the home in South Bend. Chrisyah along with 60-70 people moved […]
