https://babylonbee.com/news/activision-announces-call-of-duty-obama-where-all-you-do-is-drone-strike-civilians/

Activision Announces ‘Call Of Duty: Obama Ops’ Where All You Do Is Drone-Strike Civilians

SANTA MONICA, CA—Hot on the heels of the announcement of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, in which players fight Russia on behalf of their beloved commander in chief, Ronald Reagan, Activision made waves with a hotly anticipated new entry in the series dubbed Call of Duty: Obama Ops.

This new game will put you in the shoes of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Commander in Chief as he relentlessly shoots drone missiles at restaurants, libraries, and hospitals in countries all across the Middle East.

President Obama, who provided some voice-work for the game, expressed it was “nice to see” some of these exploits and the stories behind them. “Sometimes, you just have to drone some folks,” he said. “And it’s uh… too bad. But sometimes you gotta do it. It’s a great way to relieve stress as president.”

The demo shown in the announcement video depicts the first mission in the game, where a bunch of folks gather around a cafe table with some other folks. You are then given an option to press a single button and annihilate the entire cafe to proceed to the next mission.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has also confirmed a partnership with Activision, and will be awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to anyone who manages to complete the game.

Breaking: PayPal Now Available Many of you told us you wouldn’t subscribe until we offered PayPal as a payment option. You apparently weren’t bluffing, so we finally caved and added PayPal. Now — like the unbeliever faced with God’s invisible qualities displayed in nature — you are without excuse.