Newly released aerial footage of Kenosha, Wisconsin, shows a city in ruins ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit there Tuesday afternoon.

The footage, published by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, shows the aftermath of the violent riots that took place in Kenosha in the days following the police shooting of 29-year-old black man Jacob Blake.

Starting on August 23, angry protesters took to the streets, vandalizing property and setting fires throughout the city’s uptown neighborhoods.

Multiple buildings and businesses were utterly destroyed by the fires, including a furniture store, a youth correctional facility, and an entire car lot.

The city is still assessing the damages, but Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian announced on Sunday that he has requested $30 million in state funding to help the city “rebuild and heal.”

Trump — despite urging from Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic Mayor Antaramian not to do so — will be visiting the city Tuesday to deliver a “law and order” message to the community and to the country.

The wreckage, which will serve as his backdrop, will undoubtedly lend credence to the claim that law enforcement and societal order, not rioting, is needed if the American way of life is to be preserved.

On Monday, the president tweeted that if it were not for his insistence on sending the National Guard to the riot-stricken city, “there would be no Kenosha right now.”

According to the city’s police, a majority of the individuals arrested during the riots — 102 of the 175 to be exact — were from out of town, a statistic that further illustrates that many are simply taking advantage of racial tension in the country to carry out lawless deeds.

Kenosha is just the latest flash point of the violent unrest bubbling over in largely Democrat-run cities around the country, such as Portland, Chicago, and New York City.

