Attorney General Bill Barr traveled with President Trump to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to survey the extensive damage by the far left rioters.

Last week Antifa-BLM ransacked, looted and destroyed the small midwestern community after a dangerous felon was shot several times in the back during an arrest.

Attorney General Bill Barr said mob rule will not be tolerated.

AG Bill Barr also said officials are reviewing video in several cities and far left criminal rioters will be arrested.

Attorney General Bill Barr: We don not allow judgements to be reached because of mob violence. We do not have mob violence in this country make our decisions over the fate of individuals when their actions are challenged. The violence that erupted shortly after this shooting is simply not a legitimate response. We saw a hijacking of a protest by a hardcore group of radicals who were carrying out, planning a violent attack on law enforcement and that can’t be tolerated. There’s going to be accountability. What people don’t see that in all of these cities there are task forces and state officers reviewing all of the video that we can get our hands on. And when we are able to identify people who are committing crimes in these riots going all the way back to the beginning whether they are burning police cars or throwing rocks at people, which are deadly, they will be prosecuted. That’s a large scale effort and it’s going to continue.

