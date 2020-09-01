https://babylonbee.com/news/andrew-klavan-talks-violence-in-storytellingbecoming-christianmovies-ruining-movies/

Andrew Klavan Talks Violence In Storytelling/Becoming Christian/Movies Ruining Movies

In this episode of The Babylon Bee Podcast, Kyle and Ethan talk to Andrew Klavan an author, screenwriter, essayist, and host of The Andrew Klavan Show at The Daily Wire. They discuss whether good storytelling requires sex & violence, movies that ruined entire movie genres, and going from secular Jew to Christian at age 49. Kyle and Ethan pitch their best movie remake ideas and they talk shop with a fellow satirist.

Topics Discussed

Edgar Awards are ugly

Writing scripts for Hollywood

Going full skinhead and entering conservative media

Ruining a perfectly good headline [SATIRE]

A secular Jew becoming a Christian at age 49

Kyle and Ethan pitch movie ideas to Klavan that are in dire need of a remake

Movies that ruined movies

On the necessity of putting sex, cursing & violence in stories

Stephen King’s twitter feed

Behind-the-scenes Ben Shapiro stories

Church shopping during lockdown

Andrew judges some our subscriber satirical headline pitches

The Ten Questions

