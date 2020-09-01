https://hannity.com/media-room/another-conspiracy-cnn-analyst-asks-if-trump-had-a-stroke-hes-hiding-from-the-american-public/
ANOTHER CONSPIRACY? CNN Analyst Asks if ‘Trump Had a Stroke He’s Hiding from the American Public’
CNN contributor Joe Lockhart promoted the network’s latest anti-Trump conspiracy theory on social media Monday; asking of the President “had a stroke” he’s actively “hiding from the American public.
The post ANOTHER CONSPIRACY? CNN Analyst Asks if ‘Trump Had a Stroke He’s Hiding from the American Public’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.