Antifa vs Trump Truck — Guess Who Wins

Somehow driving through town with Trump flags is “inciting” but shooting fireworks at people, blocking the vehicles with people, throwing debris in front of cars, and finally SHOOTING a person… no that’s not inciting violence. The logic or lack thereof of the left is coming back to haunt them. America sees this and they don’t like or agree with it.

Democrats live in a bubble of confirmation bias and don’t understand why they are losing.

GOOD

