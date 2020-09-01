https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/01/april-ryan-says-president-trump-has-instigated-a-race-war-and-ground-zero-is-portland/

White House correspondent April Ryan said in an interview with CNN that President Trump “has instigated a race war in America” and “Portland, Oregon, is ground zero”:

Who wants to tell her?

Finding a Black person on any of the videos of the chaos in Portland is like those old “Where’s Waldo?” puzzles:

It’s one of the least likely places in America to start a race war, actually:

Fact-check: True!

And “evergreen”:

Buckle up, because “it’s only going to get worse”:

***

