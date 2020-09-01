https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/attention-gop-new-ad-senator-tom-cotton-running-wisconsin-michigan-republicans-win-big-november/

A new ad by Republican Senator Tom Cotton needs to be played over and over again until Election Day.

If the Republican party hammers this message day in and day out for the next couple months, the GOP will win big in November.

Record gun sales, record first-time gun buyers and a nationwide ammo shortage is the mood of the nation.

Americans are fed up with violent left-wing mobs destroying businesses and roving into residential neighborhoods.

“The violent mob wants Joe Biden to be president — then, no one will stand in their way. No one will be between your family and the mob.”

This is a very powerful ad that is currently running in key battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

WATCH:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 NEW Tom Cotton ad going live in Wisconsin and Minnesota tonight pic.twitter.com/SVv6J4nVPI — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 30, 2020

