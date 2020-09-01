https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/attorney-kyle-rittenhouse-leftists-attempting-find-way-bring-harm-kyle-prison-video/

The attorney for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse went on with Tucker Carlson on Monday night.

John Pierce, from Pierce and Bainbridge, told Tucker that Kyle’s actions were “100% self defense.” He went on to describe how Kyle was out on Tuesday night after a local business owner asked for assistance from the community to protect his property. According to Pierce Kyle did not carry his firearm across state lines. The firearm was registered in Wisconsin. According to Attorney Pierce the leftists were stalking Kyle like prey.

John Pierce: The only individuals that Kyle shot were the three individuals that were attacking him and putting him at risk of serious bodily harm or death. This is a 17-year-old kid… Why is he the one sitting in jail tonight as forces within this country sickeningly attempt to find a way to bring harm to him while he’s in detention?

Jailhouse Lawyers Speak posted a tweet asking supporters for Kyle’s location so they can do him harm.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

[embedded content]