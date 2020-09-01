https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/basement-biden-exhausted-yesterdays-big-speech-campaign-started-morning-calling-lid/

77-year-old Joe Biden left his basement on Monday and traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a ‘big speech.’

There was a handful of reporters sitting in social distancing circles and a few dozen people outside of the venue (including media).

Biden also delivered a few pizzas to a fire station where he got heckled by a Trump supporter.

This was just too much work for Basement Biden.

Biden’s campaign started off Tuesday morning by “calling a lid” (shutting down for the day).

Pool report: “The Biden campaign started the morning by calling a lid.” — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 1, 2020

“There will be a virtual fundraiser later in the afternoon, and a pool report for that, but we are told not expect any pooled movements from Biden for the rest of the day.”

Biden needs a nap.

Day two of the Biden campaign having a traveling press pool cover his movements. “The campaign started the morning by calling a lid … we are told to not expect any pooled movements from Biden for the rest of the day.” cool! pic.twitter.com/WhG43nzRo9 — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 1, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump is traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday after he already answered dozens of questions from reporters.

