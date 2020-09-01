https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/steven-crowder-2647418055

Steven shows the contradiction of the Biden campaign publicly denouncing the riots while directly funding organizations that free violent protesters. Then we get to see why Steven has changed his mind on Teslas, with the always hilarious Hodge Twins. Finally we take a look at recent poll numbers that have shifted heavily in favor of Trump. – TheBlaze

