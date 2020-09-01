https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-democrats-raised-3645-million-during-month-august?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the Democratic National Committee and affiliated committees announced Wednesday that the groups collectively raised $364.5 million in August.

The amount is a significant increase compared to July’s fundraising number of more than $140 million and exceeded the single month total for a presidential bid, set in September 2008.

That amount was $202.5 million by the Obama campaign, the national party and an affiliated committee, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan research group Campaign Finance Institute, the Washington Post reports.

The newspaper also reports that by factoring in inflation that figure would represent about $244 million in current dollars.

The Trump campaign has yet to announce its August fundraising numbers. But the campaign, the Republican National Committee and affiliated committees raised in excess of $165 million in July, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The two major political parties held their conventions in August, and Biden announced California Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate.

