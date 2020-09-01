https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-heckled-on-street-looks-confused-as-he-hands-out-pizzas/
Biden looks confused as he exits vehicle with pizzas in hand
Heckler: “Hey Joe! You finally got out of the basement!”
Joe Biden is heckled as he delivers pizza to Pittsburgh first responders.
Heckler: “Hey Joe! You finally got out of the basement!” pic.twitter.com/R1J8sRh4Sp
— The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2020
