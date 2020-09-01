https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514600-biden-leads-trump-in-9-battleground-states-polling-shows

Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump says Black Lives Matter is ‘bad for Black people’ Kamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle: ‘You queens, you stars’ Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media | Democrats demand in-person election security briefings resume | Proposed rules to protect power grid raise concerns MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who ‘choke’ Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump’s abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE in nine battleground states heading into the crucial final stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign, according to new Morning Consult polling released on Tuesday.

The polling includes data from 11 electoral battlegrounds: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin. Biden holds the lead in all but two of those states — Texas and Ohio — according to the polling data.

The surveys were conducted Aug. 21-30 and capture voter sentiments in some of the most critical battlegrounds in the wake of the Democratic and Republican national conventions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the vast majority of battleground states included in the polling, the conventions appeared to have little impact on the state of the race, with both candidates seeing only slight changes in their support in the days after their party’s convention.

The one exception was Arizona, where Biden saw a bump in support following the Democratic National Convention. Pre-convention polling from Morning Consult showed the former vice president with 45 percent support in the state to Trump’s 47 percent. In the latest poll, however, Biden leads Trump 52 percent to 42 percent.

Trump carried Arizona by 3.5 points in the 2016 presidential election. Since then, however, Democrats have pumped millions of dollars into the state in an effort to turn it blue. Biden’s post-convention polling bump suggests that their efforts may be paying off.

Nationally, Biden also holds the lead over Trump, though neither candidate saw a change in support following their respective conventions. The Morning Consult poll shows the former vice president garnering 51 percent of the vote to Trump’s 43 percent.

Still, that suggests that Biden is in a better position heading into the final stretch of the campaign than Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: White House says Trump doesn’t want to use Insurrection Act | Military Times poll finds Biden leads Trump by 6 points among troops | House Dems threatens subpoenas over Afghanistan testimony The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden condemns violence, blames Trump for fomenting it l Bitter Mass. primaries reach the end l Super PAC spending set to explode Democrats lead Republicans in new voter registrations in four battleground states MORE was four years ago. At this point in the 2016, Clinton led Trump by only 3 percentage points, according to Morning Consult polling data.

The surveys are based on responses from 17,813 likely voters across the 11 battleground states. The margins of error for each state range from 2 percentage points to 4 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

