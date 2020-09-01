https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/riots-blame-campaign-ad/2020/09/01/id/984997

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has launched a new television advertisement in Wisconsin including images from riots in Kenosha, the Washington Examiner reported, hoping to counter criticism from Republican rival President Donald Trump that Biden and Democrats have failed to condemn the unrest.

The ad, which is running in other battleground states as well as the District of Columbia, characterizes the mayhem as unfolding in “Trump’s America,” the Examiner said.

“He won’t bring us together. He doesn’t want to and never will,” a voice says on the 30-second spot commercial. “He only divides, inflames, infuriates, and tears people apart, always making things worse.”

The video, which echoes the theme Biden first uttered in a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday, comes a week after riots erupted in Kenosha following the shooting of a Black man by police, who were responding to a report of a domestic dispute. Police shot the man, who was wanted for felony sexual assault, after two attempts to subdue him with a stun gun were unsuccessful.

It also comes following calls for Biden to address the rioting, particularly in Kenosha but also in cities such as Portland, Chicago and elsewhere, by commentators, including CNN’s Don Lemon, who said it was a “blind spot” for Democrats and “It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups.”

Unidentified Democrats also worried aloud, albeit anonymously, the issue was hurting their electoral chances.

The Republican National Convention last week highlighted the theme of law and order, especially with the address by Mark and Patricia McCloskey. The St. Louis couple was charged by the local St. Louis prosecutor for standing in front of their home with a rifle and pistol after Black Lives Matter demonstrators entered their gated community en route to the mayor’s home.

“A lot of people are looking at what’s happening to these Democrat-run cities, and they’re disgusted,” Trump said as he departed to view the destruction in Kenosha. “They see what’s going on, and they can’t believe this is taking place in our country. I can’t believe it either.”

