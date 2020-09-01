https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-maher-im-feeling-very-nervous-about-election-day/

Bill Maher says he’s nervous about election day, ‘the same way I was feeling four years ago’

“People do have their own minds. I’ve never been a fan of conformity. We all have to do this, we all have to say this. I don’t bend the knee, and I get that people are pushing back at that kind of stuff. So, look, I feel very nervous, the same way I did four years ago at this time.”

