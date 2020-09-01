https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/elvis-presley-graceland-memphis-black-lives-matter/2020/09/01/id/984982

Graceland estate, once home to rock and roll icon Elvis Presley, was defaced with Black Lives Matter graffiti and calls to defund the Memphis Police Department, according to the Daily Memphian.

The photos showed words spray-painted on the outside walls of the estate.

Shelia O’Connor of Fox-13 tweeted:

“Crews are cleaning up after someone spray painted the walls of Graceland with messages like ‘Defund MPD,’ ‘Arrest Breonna Taylor’s murderers,’ and ‘BLM’ and more.”

Graffiti was also sprayed overnight at the local concert venue Levitt Shell.

Memphis has endured protests for weeks in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, along with the shooting of Jacob Blake.

In late August, a Black 17-year-old in Memphis was also shot by a U.S. Marshals task force at a gas station, which has added to the outrage in the city.

