https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-man-killed-by-cops-la

Protests broke out in south Los Angeles on Monday after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a black man they stopped for riding a bike illegally, ABC News reported.

The speed with which anti-police protests mobilized after the shooting highlight the extreme tension surrounding the issue of police violence against minorities. A day later, there are still few details available on the incident, and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is urging the public to be patient with the investigation.

“Give us time to conduct our investigation,” Lt. Brandon Dean said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We will get all of the facts of this case and eventually present them.”

What happened?

According to Dean, two deputies saw a man riding a bike in violation of vehicle codes Monday afternoon. Dean said he doesn’t know what the specific violation was.

The deputies confronted the man, who has been identified as 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee. Dean said that Kizzee dropped his bike and fled when the deputies attempted to make contact with him.

They caught up to Kizzee after about a block, and Kizzee allegedly punched one of them in the face. During the altercation, Kizzee dropped a bundle of clothes he was carrying, and the deputies spotted a gun on the ground in the clothes. Both deputies shot Kizzee, killing him.

A witness video posted to social media shows a clip of the deputies chasing Kizzee down the street, and a subsequent clip shows the moments after they shot him.

Content warning: vulgar language and potentially disturbing imagery:

What we still don’t know

There are crucial details missing at this time, as authorities continue to investigate the shooting. We don’t know what the initial violation was that caused the deputies to pursue Kizzee. We don’t know whether Kizzee was in legal possession of the weapon he was carrying. We don’t know whether Kizzee was attempting to reach for or use his weapon against the deputies when they shot him or whether he simply dropped it on the ground.

Still, a large group of protesters marched on the sheriff’s department Monday evening and night, chanting and protesting what they believe was another unjust killing of a black man. In the past six months, the police killings of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis and most recently the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have spurred a perpetual state of protest and rioting in some parts of the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

