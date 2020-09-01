https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-corrupt-judge-emmet-sullivan-pushes-back-release-general-flynn-case-innocent-man-election/

This is the most hideous abuse of US law in decades!



The Department of Justice dropped their case against General Michael Flynn months ago in May after it was acknowledged that the general was set up by federal operatives.

General Flynn was and is an innocent man.

This effectively set General Flynn free. But the corrupt Obama judge in the case in the District of Columbia refused to let General Flynn go — despite his innocence.

This is UNHEARD OF in US law.

On Monday the corrupt DC Court ruled in favor on Judge Emmet Sullivan.

Today Judge Emmett Sullivan announced he will push his “resolution” against General Michael Flynn until AFTER THE ELECTION!

TRENDING: Four Young Leftists Sentenced in Court After Hurling Chlorine Bomb at Police Officer, Nearly Killing Him and Detonating 7 Other Bombs

This is criminal conduct by the court.

If the US Supreme Court does not step in at this point we will all know justice is dead in America and we live in a two-tiered system where leftist officials walk free for their crimes and conservatives are held indefinitely even when there is no case against them.

Sullivan and the Democrats don’t want General Flynn to be able do campaign with President Trump.

Flynn update – Judge Sullivan has effectively pushed back the resolution of the Flynn case until after the election. Ordered a status report (with briefing schedule) by September 21. This will include a proposed oral argument date. pic.twitter.com/9pueIgeQ9l — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

