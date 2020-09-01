https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-did-trump-just-save-the-big-ten-football-season/

The Big Ten is now targeting a fall kickoff date of October 10th per @dpshow. President & commish may be working magic: https://t.co/L232WBqhIe — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 1, 2020

DAN PATRICK: BIG TEN ‘TARGETING’ FOOTBALL RETURN OCTOBER 10TH

Trump spoke with Big Ten Commissioner This Morning

Dan Patrick has been a source of the Big Ten’s directional plans in recent weeks. He was first to report that the conference presidents and chancellors voted to postpone Fall sports — and thus football — and also had a source in the conference painting a Thanksgiving return as a “very long shot”.

But now, after President Trump and Kevin Warren had a productive phone call, things appear to be shifting again. Earlier today, Trump said a return to play was on the “one yard line” while a Big Ten statement was non-committal.

