The lead attorney representing Breonna Taylor‘s family says Louisville prosecutors offered Jamarcus Glover — her ex-boyfriend who is facing multiple drug-related charges — a plea deal that listed Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her own home in March, as a co-defendant in the case.

Sam Aguiar posted a picture of the purported plea deal on Facebook Monday.

“[Jefferson County] Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine tried to give the Elliott Ave. defendants a plea deal on July 13 which would have identified Breonna Taylor as a ‘co-defendant’ for actions related to the arrests on April 22, 2020,” Aguiar said in the post. “[W]hen was Breonna Taylor ever a co-defendant? And oh by the way, the cops killed her a month and a half before April 22 and four months to the day before the date of this effort to get a plea deal.”

Aguiar added, “This goes to show how desperate Tom Wine … is to justify the wrongful search of Breonna Taylor’s home, her killing and arrest of Kenneth Walker.”

In response to Aguiar’s damning Facebook post, Wine released a statement later on Monday, stating that the document “was a draft that was part of preindictment plea negotiations with Mr. Glover and his attorney.”

“Those drafts were never part of the court record and are not court documents,” Wine said. “[O]ut of respect for Ms. Taylor, I directed that Ms. Breonna Taylor’s name be removed. The final plea sheet provided to Mr. Glover’s counsel is attached and clearly does not include Ms. Taylor as a Co-Defendant.”

“Breonna Taylor was never a Co-Defendant in the Jamarcus Glover case,” Wine said.

However, Lonita Baker, part of the legal team representing the Taylor family, told The Hill that the plea deal in question had, in fact, been “tendered” to Glover and his attorney. The only reason why it isn’t a “court document” is because Glover rejected the deal, which would have seen him serve 10 years in prison.

Baker described the plea deal as a posthumous “smear campaign” of Taylor and said that Wine made the offer in “bad faith.”

On March 13, a trio of plainclothes Louisville police officers entered Taylor’s apartment on execution of a no-knock search warrant, while Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were asleep.

Walker, who has said he thought the officers were intruders, fired at them. The officers — Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — returned the fire, hitting Taylor numerous times and killing her.

Police were granted the no-knock warrant, believing that Glover had been using Taylor’s apartment as a place to keep drugs and money, but no drugs or money were found in Taylor’s apartment.

In an interview with the Courier Journal last week, Glover denied that Taylor was ever a part of his illicit drug activities.

“There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there,” he told the paper.

According to the Courier Journal, on a jail phone call that was recorded the day Taylor was killed, Glover said that Taylor was holding $8,000 for him.

Packages for Glover that were arriving at Taylor’s place that police deemed suspicious contained clothing, he told the paper.

“Nothing ever been illegal there,” Glover said. “Getting shoes and clothes coming through the mail is not illegal. Nothing illegal at all.”

Taylor’s death — along with the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the end of May — has sparked national outrage and protests all summer long. Both Taylor and Floyd’s names have become rallying cries for the Black Lives Matter movement, which has demanded the end of systemic racism and police brutality.

Despite repeated calls from activists, lawmakers and celebrities for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be held accountable, no arrests have occurred. Hankison was fired from the force in June after it was determined he “blindly” fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment. Mattingly and Cosgrove remain with the department, both placed on administrative reassignment.

