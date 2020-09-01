https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/01/buck-sexton-calls-out-andrew-cuomo-and-bill-de-blasio-for-their-stupid-and-tyrannical-decision-on-indoor-dining/

Despite New York City’s low COVID-19 infection rate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not let the city open restaurants for indoor dining:

Cuomo won’t budge on reopening NYC restaurants for indoor dining https://t.co/dVaSozugY9 pic.twitter.com/ITroff1ZVG — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2020

This will have disastrous consequences going forward:

The single most effective policy to save lives and businesses during a pandemic: don’t have Andrew Cuomo as your governor. That’s it. That’s the strategy. https://t.co/VSLZC0L6FO — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 31, 2020

Even worse? Mayor de Blasio says to wait for a yet-to-be-developed vaccine:

Frozen dinner

Cuomo won’t let NYC reopen indoor dining as N.J. gives green light; de Blasio says wait for vaccine, which may come in spring @kateefeldman https://t.co/9q86WoOwIk pic.twitter.com/6elJPAGhYi — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 1, 2020

But, he is:

De Blasio can’t truly be this incompetent. https://t.co/ZG89SSixw3 — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) August 31, 2020

“Stupid and tyrannical”:

We were told from the start- including from all the scientists on tv- that lockdown until vaccine was too costly and unworkable to be a sane policy Guess what Democrats like de Blasio are doing? Lockdown until vaccine. Appalling,

Stupid and tyrannical. https://t.co/WCxdUiYHBD — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 31, 2020

So, what’s the plan to replace all of these jobs?

This is insanity. Why is Mayor de Blasio intent on killing off thousands of businesses in the city? https://t.co/1rekNwbgR1 — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) August 31, 2020

Elections. Have. Consequences:

Bill de Blasio suggests indoor dining won’t return to NYC until there’s a vaccine Your service industry employees are by and large liberals. They voted for this. They literally voted themselves into bankruptcy. And they’ll most likely do it again. https://t.co/comHPm3Rb3 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 31, 2020

And we’ve done this to ourselves:

Well, “15 days to slow the spread” turned into “let small businesses go extinct because we don’t have a vaccine.”https://t.co/1Fplr35uU0 — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) August 31, 2020

