https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/01/car-that-drove-into-los-angeles-shoe-store-reportedly-not-protest-related-just-regular-crime-and-looting/

A video went viral last night of a car crashing through the front of the Cook Kicks shoe store on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles last night. Check it out:

And there were rumors that this was related to an officer-involved shooting earlier in the night:

That shooting is being investigated:

The store, however, was quickly looted:

But this doesn’t appear to be protest-related, just regular crime and looting:

This isn’t the first time this particular store (“all they do is show love to the community”) has been targeted:

And, no, he wasn’t an “angry shopper.” This was theft, pure and simple:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...