“I now invite you to stand, and in joining us in the prayer for racial justice, by responding ‘yes’ to each of the following statements,” Pastor Boller told the congregation.

The rest of the prayer went as follows:

Do you support racial justice, equity, and compassion in human relations? Yes.

Do you affirm that white privilege is unfair and harmful to those who have it and to those who do not? Yes.

Do you affirm that white privilege and the culture of white supremacy must be dismantled where it is present? Yes.

Do you support racial equity justice and liberation for every person? Yes.

Do you affirm the inherent worth and dignity of every person? Yes.

Therefore, from this day forward, will you strive to understand more deeply the injustice and suffering white privilege and white supremacy cause? Yes.

Will you commit to help transform our Church culture to one that is actively engaged in seeking racial justice and equity for all, for everyone? Yes.

Will you make a greater effort to treat all people with the same respect you expect to receive? Yes.

Will you commit to developing the courage to live your beliefs and values of racial justice and equality? Yes.

Will you strive to eliminate racial prejudice from your thoughts and actions so that you can better promote the racial justice efforts of our Church? Yes.

Will you renew and honor this pledge daily knowing that our Church and our community, our nation, and our world will be better places because of our efforts? Yes.