Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf responded to a letter Democrat Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler sent to President Donald Trump that said he did not want help to quell the destructive and deadly riots that have continued nightly. Wolf said that not only does federal law enforcement have the authority and responsibility to protect federal property, it could be soon that the American people need protection.

“I have received your letter addressed to President Trump dated August 28, 2020. The president asked that I respond on his behalf,” Wolf wrote in response to Wheeler’s message, which said to Trump: “We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery.”

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

“I urge you to prioritize public safety and to request federal assistance to restore law and order in Portland,” Wolf wrote. “We are standing by to support Portland. At the same time, President Trump has made it abundantly clear that there will come a point when state and local officials fail to protect its citizens from violence, the federal government will have no choice but to protect our American citizens.”

Wolf also called out Wheeler for his lack of leadership that has led to destruction of property, police officers being injured, and the shooting death last weekend of a man described as a Trump supporter.

“You state in your letter that ‘[t]here is no place for looting, arson, or vandalism in our city,’” Wolf wrote. “Unfortunately, you have failed to back up that sentiment with any action.”

“In fact, your inaction has fostered an environment that has fueled senseless violence and destruction night after night,” Wolf wrote. “For more than three months, Portland has become the epicenter of crime and chaos, with rioters attacking government buildings with the intention of burning them to the ground.”

“As of today, since July 31, 2020, there have been 255 arrests made by local law enforcement and 23 riots and unlawful assemblies declared,” Wolf wrote. “Despite this, you have stood by passively, arguing that the nightly violence ‘will ultimately burn itself out.’ The evidence demonstrates otherwise.”

Wolf noted that a video included in Wheeler’s correspondence to Trump showed “chilling footage of the arson that was terrorizing your city” and said he hoped the mayor would stand by his claim to hold criminals accountable.

“I hope you honor your commitment that ‘[t]hose who commit criminal acts will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law,’” Wolf wrote. “To that end, I encourage you to work with and disabuse the District Attorney of Multnomah County of his refusal to prosecute individuals who have committed such crimes as: interference with a law enforcement officer, rioting, criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, escape, or a city ordinance violation. In short, ignoring criminal behavior is no way to protect the citizens of your community, the same citizens who entrusted you to hold elected office.”

As Breitbart News reported, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt has refused to prosecute rioters and has allowed hundreds who were arrested to be released.

