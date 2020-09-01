https://justthenews.com/world/asia/new-dod-report-says-china-has-worlds-largest-navy-and-working-expand-other-military?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Chinese military is committed to building a world class military that can conduct joint operations around the world and already has the largest navy, according to a new Pentagon assessment.

The Defense Department’s deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, Chad Sbragia, said Tuesday that the Chinese have a goal of having a “world-class military by 2049.”

He says the foreign power has already built up the world’s largest naval force, including ballistic missile submarines and 350 warships. The United States has 293.

Sbragia said that Beijing has become “more assertive” in its movements related to disputed territories with its neighbors including the South China Sea region, as as result of its sizable navy.

At a Pentagon briefing, Sbragia said China is now exploring its naval reach and may be looking to establish new bases from Myanmar to South America. .

Another point of concern for the United States is that Beijing continues to increase its defense spending budget, developing its missile, nuclear and space programs.

Sbragia estimates that China will have close to 400 nuclear weapons in 10 years, double the number it existing arsenal.

“The unification of Taiwan, Macao and Hong Kong are essential” to President Xi Jinping’s vision for Beijing’s military future, Sbragia said. Throughout 2020, Chinese amphibious forces have been strategically developed to potentially take Taiwan by force, resulting in two U.S. Navy transits through the Taiwan Strait to remind Chinese that reunification by force is an option that remains off the table.

