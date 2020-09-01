https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/breaking-chris-wallace-steve-scully-and-kristen-welker-moderate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday that Fox News’ Chris Wallace, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully and NBC News’ Kristen Welker will moderate the three presidential debates this fall.

Susan Page of USA Today will be in control of the vice presidential debate between current Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Wallace is set to moderate the first debate, on September 29.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

