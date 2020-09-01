https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cnn-anchor-hated-hearing-this/

Antaramian is a disgrace to Armenians: You’re now trying to maintain calm, like bolting the barn door after the rest of it was burned down by your BLM/Antifa scum?

I recall my uncle, also Armenian, in the ’68 riots in Detroit: when the rioters came near his masonry business, he went out and kicked some backside…came home, rested up…then went back out for more. His father, my grandfather, would have just shot them. A disgrace, Antaramian…that’s you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

