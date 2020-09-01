https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/JoeLockhart-Trump-health-stroke/2020/09/01/id/984887

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart is questioning whether President Donald Trump had a stroke that is “hiding from the American public.”

Lockhart posed the question to his Twitter followers on Monday.

“Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?” Lockhart tweeted.

According to Fox News, Lockhart’s tweet may have been a reference to a Salon report published Monday that detailed Trump’s visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in November 2019.

“That visit is among the many things that author Michael S. Schmidt discusses in the new book, ‘Donald Trump v. the United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President,’” according to Salon.

Trump has stated that the visit was a routine physical. Still, many raised questions about the president’s health.

On Tuesday, Lockhart tweeted about “starting to get to the bottom” of the “ridiculous explanation from the White House” about Trump’s trip to the hospital to “do half of his annual physical.”

“It turns out the VP was put on standby to temporarily take over Presidential duties,” Lockhart wrote.

