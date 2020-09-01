https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/01/comfortably-smug-drags-joe-biden-for-leaving-his-basement-to-deliver-pizzas-in-pittsburgh-but-not-take-questions-from-the-media/

By now you’ve seen the photos of Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Pittsburgh yesterday. That’s an impressive looking background, right? Photo by the AP’s Carolyn Kaster:

Now, here’s what this totally manufactured photo-op looked like from behind the scenes:

What a joke. For this he left his basement?

Oh, and he delivered some pizzas, too:

He can fly to Pittsburgh to deliver pizzas but not take questions?

And as we told you earlier, he has no public events today. Take a nap, Joe. You’ve earned it:

He can’t keep up:

It’s not trolling if it’s true:

***

