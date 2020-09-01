https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/confirmed-judicial-watch-docs-show-us-embassy-ukraine-crooked-ambassador-yovanovitch-spied-us-conservatives/

In October 2019 House Democrats called in fired US Ambassador Marie Yovanovich to testify in their sham impeachment proceedings.

Yovanovich was a noted Trump-hater who blocked Ukrainian officials from traveling to the United States to hand over evidence of Obama-Biden misconduct during the 2016 election to President Trump.

Yovanovich was US ambassador to Ukraine during the 2016 election when the Ukrainian government was colluding with the DNC and Hillary Campaign to undermine the US presidential election.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenkoko told journalists in March that Yovanovitch gave him a “do not prosecute” list during their first meeting.

The president ordered her removal from her post in Ukraine in May 2019.

She was openly anti-Trump.

Back in October investigative journalist John Solomon announced that the former Ambassador Yovanovich was monitoring the reporters digging into Ukrainian lawlessness.

Now this… Judicial Watch announced on Tuesday that it received 372 pages of records from the U.S. Department of State that confirm prior Judicial Watch reporting that the Ukraine Embassy under then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch monitored, in potential violation of law, Donald Trump, Jr. Rudy Giuliani, and major journalists on Twitter on their commentary on Ukraine, “Biden-Burisma 2020”, and George Soros.

The documents list the targeted persons as Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Rudy Giuliani, Dan Bongino, Sebastian Gorka, John Solomon, Jack Posobiec, Ryan Saavedra, Sara A Carter, Donald Trump Jr., Michael McFaul, Lou Dobbs and Pamela Gellar. The search terms that were flagged to be monitored by State Department officials on social media included Yovanovitch, Ukraine Ambassador, Ukrainian Ambassador, Ukraine Soros, Clinton campaign, and Biden-Burisma.

The emails show that Yovanovitch was aware of the social media monitoring program.

Additionally, a State Department contractor warned his colleagues that their monitoring of private citizens was potentially in violation of the Privacy Act of 1974.

President Trump made the right decision firing this corrupt liberal operative.

Democrats treated her like a hero. Now we know she was nothing but a crook.

Read the full report here.

