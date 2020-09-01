https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/514665-controversial-guests-missing-from-joe-rogan-archives-as-he

The Joe Rogan Experience has officially migrated over to Spotify, but several controversial guest episodes are missing from the music and podcasting platform following the move.

Entertainment Weekly reported Tuesday that several archived episodes from Rogan’s popular web show were missing from his channel, including episodes with a number of controversial conservative figures, including Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos and Gavin McInnes.

Jones, the InfoWars host and commentator, has been banned from Facebook and several other online media platforms over peddling conspiracy theories.

Following Rogan’s announcement about a breakaway from YouTUbe and a deal with Spotify in May, he told listeners, “beginning Sept. 1, the entire JRE library will be available on Spotify.”

Canadian podcast host Mikhaila Peterson criticized the fact that her episode with Rogan was missing, tweeting “This is straight up censorship. This is absolutely ridiculous. My episode with Joe is #1164. It is NOT on Spotify, along with some other episodes.”

Okay. Getting demonetized from @youtube is one thing. At least they didn’t shut down my channel. However this is COMPLETELY different. ⁣

⁣@spotify is NOT uploading select @joerogan episodes including my episode. pic.twitter.com/r4HCPhr35j — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaAleksis) September 1, 2020

The Hill has reached out to both Spotify and the Joe Rogan Experience about the missing episodes.

While official numbers are unclear, Entertainment Weekly reported Spotify paid more than $100 million for what is considered the nation’s most booming podcast on streaming services.

The podcast’s Spotify debut kicked off with a five-hour marathon interview with comedian Duncan Trussell.

