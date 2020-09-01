https://www.theblaze.com/steve-deace/coronavirus-cases-may-have-been-overestimated-by-90-percent

An explosive new piece from the New York Times confirms what some had speculated earlier this year: the way we’re testing for the virus’s presence is questionable. As Steve explained on Monday’s episode of “The Steve Deace Show,” some virologists believe our PCR testing is “too slow and too sensitive.” Deace explained that if the Times article is correct, we may have overestimated the number of cases by 90%. We may have knifed our economy for nothing. Watch the clip for the full tragic story.

