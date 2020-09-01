https://www.theepochtimes.com/county-sheriffs-reject-request-from-oregon-governor-for-help-with-portland-riots_3483413.html

Two county sheriffs said they will not be sending their police officers to Portland after Oregon Governor Kate Brown requested support from the two counties and a city police department to help quell riots in the troubled city.

Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett and Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said in separate statements on Monday that they would not send police officers to Portland because the liability for their officers would be too great.

Later, a Gresham police spokesperson told The Oregonian via text, “We are in agreement with the other agencies.”

The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police and Oregon State Sheriff’s Association said later on Monday in a joint statement that they could not send officers into Portland, saying they “cannot dedicate our limited resources away from the communities we serve.”

Brown, a Democrat, in a plan announced on Sunday requested that the sheriff’s offices of the two counties, as well as the City of Gresham Police Department, “support the Portland Police Bureau with personnel and resources to keep the peace and protect free speech.”

In response, Washington County Sherif Garrett said in a statement, “[The Portland Police Bureau] is a terrific partner and I am very sympathetic to what they are enduring. However, the lack of political support for public safety, the uncertain legal landscape, the current volatility combined with intense scrutiny on use of force presents an unacceptable risk if deputies were deployed directly.”

Clackamas County Sheriff Roberts said that increasing law enforcement in the city would not work because Portland’s newly-elected district attorney has dismissed charges against hundreds of protesters arrested for non-violent, low-level crimes.

“Increasing law enforcement resources in Portland will not solve the nightly violence and now, murder,” Roberts said in a statement. “The only way to make Portland safe again, is to support a policy that holds offenders accountable for their destruction and violence.

“That will require the DA to charge offenders appropriately and a decision by the Multnomah County Presiding Judge not to allow offenders released on their own recognizance, and instead require bail with conditions,” he added.

“The same offenders are arrested night after night, only to be released by the court and not charged with a crime by the DA’s Office. The next night they are back at it, endangering the lives of law enforcement and the community all over again,” he said.

“No amount of human resources will stop the ‘cycle of violence’ (her term) that is making Portland unsafe. For that to occur, the criminal justice system will need do its part and hold offenders accountable.”

Roberts noted that Brown didn’t alert him before she announced her plan to ask his department for law enforcement personnel.

Charles Boyle, the governor’s chief-of-staff, said according to The Associated Press: “It is up to each county to determine the personnel and resources they have available to volunteer for this effort.”

Boyle said that the governor appreciated Clackamas County’s willingness to backfill calls normally taken by state police while troopers are in Portland.

Portland city is approaching 100 nights of often-violent Black Lives Matter protests.

The rejection of Brown’s plan leaves state and city police stretched to work the protests in the wake of the fatal shooting of Aaron J. Danielson.

Danielson, 39, of Portland was shot in the chest on late Aug. 29 as protesters clashed with supporters of President Donald Trump who drove in a caravan through the city.

No one has been arrested over the shooting, but Danielson’s sister identified a possible suspect Michael Reinoehl, whose social media profiles show as having links to Antifa.

Trump has continued to urge local and state leaders to call in the National Guard after the fatal shooting on Aug. 29.

Brown has so far ignored Trump’s calls, instead announcing the planned coalition of law enforcement agencies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

