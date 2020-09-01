https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/d-c-mayor-fears-america-descending-race-war/

Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that she’s worried about America “descending into a race war.”

Bowser, a Democrat, discussed the ongoing unrest in the nation’s capital at a Monday press conference where she warned that the rioting in DC that took place over the weekend “could be domestic terrorism” and could be “organized and funded.”

“What I’m worried about is this country descending into a race war,” Bowser said, according to WAMU. “And I’m worried about the continued incitement of violence from leadership who should be focused on bringing our communities together.”

“Our police and peaceful protesters will be safer when we come together as a community and tamp down this black versus white rhetoric,” she added.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has arrested 527 individuals for curfew violations, riot-related burglary and other riot-related events in the nation’s capital between May 30 and Sunday, MPD data shows.

Most of those arrested are from the DMV area: 44% of those arrested were from the District of Columbia, 27% from Maryland, 12% from Virginia, and 4% from other states within the U.S.

MPD has not determined where 13% of those arrested are from and notes that the arrest data is “a preliminary count of arrests that have been processed.”

