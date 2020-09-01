https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/01/dc-police-wont-say-why-they-did-not-protect-politicians-guests-leaving-rnc/
Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department refused to comment on why protesters were allowed to harass Republican National Convention attendees outside of the White House Thursday night, according to a Daily Caller report. “Protesters harassed Florida Rep. Brian Mast, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and his wife, RNC guests and police officers, multiple videos from the night […]
The post DC Police Won’t Say Why They Did Not Protect Politicians, Guests Leaving RNC appeared first on American Greatness.