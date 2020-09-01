https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/deblasios-nyc-suspect-arrested-attempted-rape-woman-manhattan-subway-platform-11-sunday-morning/

On Sunday at 11 AM a man was caught on video attempting to rape a woman on a subway platform in Manhattan.

The man did not seem to care that he was committing his crime for all the world to see in broad daylight.

The crime was captured on video:

We’re seeking the public’s help finding this man, wanted for attempted rape after this brazen and brutal sexual assault yesterday at the 63rd St / Lexington Ave station- Please call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS with any information on his identity or if you witnessed this assault pic.twitter.com/MYbnW62GKS — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 30, 2020

The suspect Jose Reyes beat the woman before he attempted to rape her.

The New York Post reported:

Jose Reyes, 31, is accused of pouncing on the 25-year-old woman around 11 a.m. Saturday inside the Lexington Avenue and East 63 Street F train station. “This heinous and horrendous act was interrupted by a good Samaritan who observed Mr. Reyes’ behavior and got him to cease . . . while subsequently videotaping the incident,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison told reporters. The woman was riding the F train home from work when she encountered Reyes, who was “smoking some type of hookah and started making weird noises and laughing to himself,” Harrison said. She and the deranged man got off at the station, where he began gesturing “in a masturbation motion toward her” as she tried to move away, according to the top detective. “Mr. Reyes follows her, which resulted in him assaulting her, punching her, pushing her to the ground, climbing on top of her and attempting to spread her legs,” Harrison said.

The suspect was later arrested in New York City.

ARRESTED: The suspect in this case has been apprehended and the investigation by @NYPDDetectives continues as we move forward to prosecution- We continue to encourage anyone with information on this or any other crime to contact @NYPDTips https://t.co/sytZngDeaS — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 30, 2020

